Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,425,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.25 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

