Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 115.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $131.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

