Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after buying an additional 1,142,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after buying an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kohl’s by 870.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,259 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.80 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.