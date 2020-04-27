Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $5,239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.76.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.