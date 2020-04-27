Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $91.22 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

