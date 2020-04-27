Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $393,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

