Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,003,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.23 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

