Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,982,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

