Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $60,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,299,686 shares of company stock valued at $152,209,927.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

