OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,824,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,877,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 924,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNOVA Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OMN opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.47. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

