Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLN opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.49. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

