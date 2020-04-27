Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OLN opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.49. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.
