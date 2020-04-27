OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

WM opened at $98.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

