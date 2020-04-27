OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

STZ stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

