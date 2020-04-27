OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 439 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $180.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

