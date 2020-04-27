OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,876 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

