OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,981 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after acquiring an additional 302,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 364,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

