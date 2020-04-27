OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 186 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,029 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

DXCM stock opened at $332.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $334.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

