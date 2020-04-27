OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,405 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.