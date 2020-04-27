OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,376 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.