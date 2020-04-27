OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 13,221 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

