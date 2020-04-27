OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 330.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 500.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 236,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

MXIM stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

