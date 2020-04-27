OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,157,000 after buying an additional 347,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $10.90 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

