OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 184.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

NYSE:MA opened at $258.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.98 and a 200 day moving average of $287.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

