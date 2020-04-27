OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.