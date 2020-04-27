OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day moving average is $264.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

