OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 732 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE:MPC opened at $25.76 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

