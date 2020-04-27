OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 3,493 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $87.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.