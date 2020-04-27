OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.18 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

