OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

