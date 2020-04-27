OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.12 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.86.

LMT stock opened at $381.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.