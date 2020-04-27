OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $154.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.