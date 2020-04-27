OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.52 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

