OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.01 Million Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $55.78 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.