OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

