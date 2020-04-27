OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.