OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 54,504 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

