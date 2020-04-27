OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $168.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

