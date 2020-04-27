OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 7,986 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 31.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 31.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $98.75 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.