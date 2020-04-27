OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 620 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $264.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.24. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

