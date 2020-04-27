OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 459 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

