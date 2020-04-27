OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

NYSE:PANW opened at $193.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.