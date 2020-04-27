OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

NYSE:ED opened at $82.64 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

