OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $204.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

