OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

