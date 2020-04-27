OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.