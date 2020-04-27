OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 4,469 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $155.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

