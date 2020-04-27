Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

