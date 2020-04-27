Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $8.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

