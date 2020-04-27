Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares valued at $1,294,732. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

AAWW stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

