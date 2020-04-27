Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,324 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Exantas Capital worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Exantas Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

